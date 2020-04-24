Every State's Rules for Staying At Home and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

Most of the United States is in lockdown, as Americans are doing their part in the fight against the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 has killed over 50,000 people in the U.S. as of April 24. All but eight states still have stay-at-home orders in effect, though some are beginning to ease restrictions.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives by keeping the local health care systems from being overwhelmed, each state has implemented its own set of rules — at different times and at varying limitations.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from governors since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States at the end of January.

Stay-at-home orders have halted travel and disrupted everyday lives for most Americans. The governors of some states have waited weeks after the first confirmed case in their states to issue such orders.

A minority of people, albeit a very vocal one, have started protesting the orders. They are pressing for an end to the restrictions even though the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. Here are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest right now.

While many people may feel confined and resist giving up their right to go outside or travel freely, there is some evidence that social distancing limitations are working and the rate of daily new infections is slowing.

Data on COVID-19 confirmed cases and related deaths came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as from state and local health departments. The number of COVID-19 tests every state has conducted as of April 24 also came from state and local health departments.