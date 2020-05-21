Every State’s Rules for Staying at Home and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

Despite health experts’ warning of the dangers of reopening the economy too soon, some states have allowed stay-at-home orders to expire, and every state has lifted at least some restrictions on social gatherings and businesses. COVID-19 has killed nearly 95,000 people in the U.S. as of May 21, about 10,000 more than a week ago. Almost 1.6 million people nationwide have tested positive.

Overall, the rate of infection growth in the U.S. has slowed, which may indicate that social distancing measures are having an effect. States have imposed stay-at-home orders and other measures at different times and at varying degrees of restrictiveness. In some states, sheltering in place and wearing face coverings is still the law, while in others such measures are a recommendation.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States at the end of January.

Anti-lockdown protests have been small, considering the number of participants and locations, but they have been very vocal. These protesters are pressing for an end to the restrictions even though the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and related deaths in the United States continue to grow, albeit at a slower speed. Here are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest right now.

Click here to see every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.