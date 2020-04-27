Best Movies You Can Stream at Home This Week Charles B. Stockdale, Grant Suneson, John Harrington

With nine states beginning to reopen their economy this week, and others set to do so at the end of April, Americans are beginning to emerge from their homes after sheltering in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Even so, many millions of other Americans are continuing to stay at home and stream movies, an activity that has become more popular than ever. Overall, streaming has increased by 26% in recent weeks, according to streaming data company Conviva. Industry leaders such as Netflix have also gained millions of new subscribers since the pandemic began.

With so much demand for movies, it’s essential that streaming platforms continue to provide new content. And while much of this new content might be mediocre, there certainly are gems to be found that can help make make staying at home as enjoyable as it can be.

To assist readers in deciding which films deserve consideration, 24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best movies to stream this week. Each of these films is newly available to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past two weeks and is highly ranked based on critic and audience ratings from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Each of the major streaming platforms has been adding content, and the best movies to stream this week can be found on Netflix, HBO Now, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Video. Genres vary greatly — including dramas, comedies, children’s films, documentaries, and more — as do the films’ original release years, which range from the 1930s to contemporary films released as recently as this year.

Many of the movies on this list are generally held in high regard by critics and audiences, and some titles even rank among the 50 best movies you’ve never seen.

To determine the best movies to stream this week, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the movies newly available on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from April 13 through April 27 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating.