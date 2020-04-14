Best Movies to Stream This Week Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

With residents of the vast majority of states being ordered to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Americans are spending an unprecedented amount of time streaming movies. During the first three weeks of March 2020, Americans streamed a total of 400 billion minutes of content to their televisions — an 85% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from Nielsen.

Many enthusiastic viewers may now be struggling to find new films to watch. It either seems like they’ve seen everything or, alternatively, like there are so many choices that making a decision becomes an overwhelming task.

To aid in the decision-making process, 24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best movies to stream this week. Each of these films is new to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past two weeks and is highly ranked based on critic and audience ratings from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Each of the major streaming platforms has been adding new content recently, and the best movies to stream this week are spread across Netflix, HBO Now, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Video. The original release years for the films also vary dramatically and include classics dating back to the 1920s to contemporary films that were released as recently as this year.

Each film on this list is generally held in high regard by critics and audiences, and some titles even rank among the 100 best movies of all time.

Click here to see the best movies to stream this week.

To determine the best movies to stream this week, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the movies newly available on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from March 27 through April 13 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating.