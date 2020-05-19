Best Classic Movies That Are Now Available for Streaming Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington, Grant Suneson

While streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu are great for binge-watching the latest miniseries, they can also be a great resource for classic films. And with many areas of the country maintaining restrictions on public life, there has perhaps been no greater time to sit back and enjoy some time-tested films from the comfort of one’s own home.

Depending on the individual viewer, these movies may either be long-time favorites or soon-to-be-discovered treasures. What the classic films on this list have in common is that they have all received praise from critics and movie lovers over the years.

24/7 Tempo has identified the best classic movies that are now available for streaming. Each of these films is newly available to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past four weeks and is highly ranked based on critic and audience ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

While most of the movies on our list are available for streaming on Amazon, other companies such as Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix have also added beloved classics to their platforms. Whichever service you prefer, decidedly excellent movies await.

To determine the best classic movies that are now available for streaming, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the movies newly available on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from April 20 through May 18 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating.

To be considered a “classic” movie for our list, a film must have been released no later than 1995 and must have received more than 4,000 user votes on IMDb, 1,000 user votes on Rotten Tomatoes, and at least 10 critic ratings.