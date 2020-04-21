Best Movies to Stream This Week Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

While some states have announced plans to begin rolling back restrictions on brick-and-mortar businesses, the majority of Americans are still being asked to spend as much time as possible at home. Fortunately, streaming providers are releasing both new and old content daily to help ease the struggle of finding at-home entertainment.

Of course, with so many movies being made available, there is bound to be plenty of mediocre content. Yet numerous gems can be found among the more middling fare to help make one’s extended time at home as enjoyable as possible.

To aid readers in deciding what to watch, 24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best movies to stream this week. Each of these films is new to the most popular streaming platforms as of the past two weeks and is highly ranked based on critic and audience ratings from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Each of the major streaming platforms has been adding new content recently, and the best movies to stream this week are spread across Netflix, HBO Now, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Video. Genres vary greatly — such as dramas, comedies, children’s films, and more — as do the films’ original release years, which range from the 1960s to contemporary films released as recently as this year.

Each film on this list is generally held in high regard by critics and audiences, and some titles even rank among the 50 best movies you’ve never seen.

Click here to see the best movies to stream this week.

To determine the best movies to stream this week, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the movies newly available on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Video, HBO Now, and Apple TV Plus from April 6 through April 20 based on data from streaming data site JustWatch. We then created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating.