How Many People Will Get $1,200 in Every State

The U.S. Treasury Department began on April 10 issuing the first batch of direct deposits to tens of millions of Americans. These checks are part of the massive coronavirus relief bill passed by congress in March to provide emergency financial relief to Americans suddenly facing unemployment or financial insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount each individual receives depends on his or her income and household status. Single adults who had an income of less than $75,000 are eligible for the full $1,200 check. Families and couples who earn below $150,000 will receive a $2,400 check plus an additional $500 per child. The size of the payment decreases for those who have higher incomes. The maximum eligible income is $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples. About 88% of Americans 18 and older earn $75,000 or less annually, so the vast majority of adults who would get the checks will receive the full amount.

The Treasury Department determines eligibility for the stimulus check based on individuals’ most recently filed taxes, either 2019 (for those who have filed already) or 2018. People with lower incomes who did not file taxes are still eligible, but they must apply through a web tool set up by the IRS and Treasury Department.

Using U.S. Census Bureau public use microdata, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the share of adults in each state eligible for the full $1,200 or higher amount.

The states with higher recipiency rates for the full $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per couple amount are generally lower-income states. Many tend to be states where economic conditions were already poor before the coronavirus crisis. These conditions are only expected to worsen as the economy continues to bear the brunt of the measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. These are the U.S. industries being devastated by the coronavirus.

