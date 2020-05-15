Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 1.4 million, with more than 85,000 deaths. By several measures, including the number of active infections and the number of needed hospital beds, the virus appears to have peaked across much of the country. These are the COVID-19 peak dates for every state.

The coronavirus, however, continues to infect thousands of Americans every day. And with a number of states in the process of at least partially reopening their economies, there is much uncertainty about whether there could be a resurgence of the outbreak.

The infection rate and spread of the virus has not been uniform nationwide. In a number of the hardest hit cities where new cases are declining, such as New York City, there are still hundreds of new cases reported daily. In other cities, though they may have fewer new daily cases than other major cities, the number of new cases are climbing.

While the number of new cases per day is declining across the country, there are over 150 U.S. metro areas where the number of daily new cases is higher than seven days ago. In Sioux City, South Dakota, the number of new cases reported every day has more than doubled over the past week. That metro area now has the highest number of diagnosed cases per capita of any U.S. metro area. These are the cities with the most COVID-19 cases.

24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through May 12 from state and local health departments. To determine the cities where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now, we calculated the average number of new cases per day between May 5 and May 12 for every 100,000 people.

Click here to see cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest