Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

U.S. states have begun reopening their economies and easing social distancing restrictions. But considering the troubling news that has come out in the past week, COVID-19 is a long way from ceasing to be a concern for Americans. The number of active global cases hit an all-time high in June. Meanwhile, there is evidence that a second wave of infections is emerging in many parts of the U.S.

For weeks now, the number of Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus has hovered around 20,000 per day, but a great deal of change is taking place at the local level. While the incidence of new cases of COVID-19 is slowing in some parts of the country, it is growing rapidly in others.

24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average new daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through June 10 from state and local health departments to determine the metropolitan statistical areas with the highest average number of new daily cases per capita.

Though the Northeast was the original epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, and places like New York City continue to have a high number of cases, the number of new cases is down in these places. In the past week, the New York City metropolitan area only had the equivalent of 5.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, which is lower than the national comparable rate of 6.6 per 100,000 cases. A month ago, the New York City metro area had an average of 22 daily new cases per day, several times greater than the U.S. figure at the time.

Not only do the cities on this list have a higher rate of daily new cases per capita than the nation, ranging from 11 to 67 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, but also in the majority of cities the number is growing. The average number of daily new cases reported in Yuma, Arizona, has doubled in the last week to 63 per 100,000.

There is concern that states have been relaxing their social distancing measures too early. Many of the states that are home to the cities on this list were the first to begin relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, and a handful never instituted such measures in the first place. This is every state’s plan for reopening and rules for social distancing.

