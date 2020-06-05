Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Grant Suneson

The total number of diagnosed COVID-19 infections in the United States is rapidly approaching 2 million. Yet by several measures, including the number of active infections and hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients, the coronavirus outbreak seems to have peaked in most states. Here are the projected COVID-19 peak dates for every state.

Despite the declining numbers of new daily cases, there are still around 20,000 Americans being diagnosed with the coronavirus each day. Most of these new cases are concentrated in just a few dozen major metro areas, where well over 100 people per day have been diagnosed with the virus over the past week.

24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through June 3 from state and local health departments to determine the cities where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now. We used data on the average number of new cases per day between May 28 and June 3 for every 100,000 people in these metropolitan statistical areas.

Though the Northeast is the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, a large share of cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest right now are located in the South and Midwest. Of the 50 cities where infections are increasing the fastest, 22 are in the South. In comparison, a dozen are in the Midwest, Nine are in the northeast, and seven are in the West.

There is concern that many states are relaxing their social distancing orders too early. Southern and Midwestern states were the first to begin relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, and a handful never instituted such measures in the first place. This is every state’s plan for reopening and rules for social distancing.

