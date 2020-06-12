Cities With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

The U.S. continues to lead the world in COVID-19 cases, with about 2 million confirmed cases. The vast majority of these cases are concentrated in major metropolitan areas. In fact, more than 1 million cases have occurred in just 10 metro areas.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments, along with population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly 400 U.S. metro areas to identify the 50 cities with the most confirmed cases, adjusted for the population.

The metro areas with the most cases per 100,000 residents are spread out across the country, representing over 30 states and Washington, D.C. In many of these states, the number of cases per 100,000 has increased in recent weeks. Some states have managed to keep cases relatively flat, while others are experiencing what seems to be a second wave. These are the states where COVID-19 is growing the fastest.

This second wave of cases comes on the heels of states beginning to reopen their economies and relaxing social distancing measures. While not every state that has pulled back on restrictions is seeing coronavirus cases spike, increased travel and interpersonal contact could contribute to a second wave. This is every state’s rules for social distancing and reopening.

