Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Thomas C. Frohlich

The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States now exceeds 1.5 million, with more than 93,000 reported deaths. By several measures, including the number of active infections and the number of needed hospital beds, the virus appears to have peaked across much of the country. These are the COVID-19 peak dates for every state.

Despite the downward trend in daily new cases, the coronavirus continues to infect thousands of Americans every day. And with a number of states in the process of at least partially reopening their economies, there is much uncertainty about whether there could be a resurgence of the outbreak.

The infection rate and spread of the virus has not been uniform nationwide. In a number of the hardest hit cities where new cases are declining, such as New York City, there are still hundreds of new cases reported daily. In other cities, though they may have fewer new daily cases than other major cities, the number of new cases is climbing.

While the number of new cases per day is declining across the country, there are over 150 U.S. metro areas where the numbers of daily new cases in the past week are higher than the number the week prior. In the Sioux City, Iowa metro area, the average number of new cases reported every day has more than doubled over the past week. That metro area now has the fastest growing number of diagnosed cases per capita of any U.S. metro area. With nearly 4,000 cases as of May 19, it is in the top 50 metro areas with the highest total COVID-19 cases. These are the cities with the most COVID-19 cases.

24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through May 19 from state and local health departments. To determine the cities where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now, we calculated the average number of new cases per day between May 13 and May 19 for every 100,000 people.

Click here to see cities where COVID-19 is growing the fastest