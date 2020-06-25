Every State’s Rules for Reopening Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Hristina Byrnes

The U.S. reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for a single day on June 24, with nearly 38,000 new cases. Spikes of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in several states across the country in recent weeks. As a result, many states’ plans to continue reopening are changing.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Several states are now halting further plans to ease restrictions. (Disneyland in California even dropped plans to reopen on July 17). No states are considering, at least as of yet, an option to go back to a complete shutdown, though going back to phase 1 and reimposing limits on nonessential businesses is on the table.

There are significant variations in how states are deciding to continue opening their economies and allow people to gather again.

The United States has surpassed more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the death toll from the coronavirus disease has climbed to nearly 124,000 as of June 25. The concentration of active cases are not evenly spread across the country, and the hotspots of the virus are changing — these are the states where the coronavirus cases have doubled since last month.

