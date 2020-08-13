Cities Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

The nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that began in early June appears to be finally slowing down. On Aug. 10, just over 40,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, the fewest daily new cases in well over a month.

And after weeks of reporting ever-increasing rates in new infections, many states are finally beginning to report a decline in daily new cases. However, at a more local level, there are still cities where COVID-19 continues to spread at a growing rate, and some places that have only started to record a surge in the last week or two.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 10 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the cities where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. We excluded metropolitan areas with fewer than 20 new daily cases as of the most recent week.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases fell slightly, week-over-week, by 1.8 cases per 100,000 people. Average daily cases in the 24 metro areas on this list climbed by at least 3 cases per 100,000 residents this week compared to the previous one, and by as many as 85.

Many of the cities on this list are in states that suffered the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, notably Texas, which is home to nine of the 24 metropolitan areas on this list. In the week ending Aug. 10, Texas reported an average of 31 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, the sixth highest such figure among states. In early June, Texas had 5.5 average new daily cases, which ranked 28th highest among states. These are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

