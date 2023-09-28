18 Times Popular Music Festivals Turned Into Disasters

Festivals – often based around music of various genres, but also sometimes focused on dance, film, theater, or other arts – date back to Ancient Greece, with the earliest ones specifically focused on music appearing in England in the 18th century. (The music was more likely to have been concert-level than popular folk music or the like.)

The longest-running such event in modern times is the Festival di Sanremo, a song contest, with prizes, launched in the town of Sanremo, on the Italian Riviera, in 1951. (An offshoot, now more popular, is the Eurovision Song Contest, which was first held in 1956.)

In our own time, rock, country, electronic, hip-hop, and other kinds of music have been given festivals of their own (some blend different kinds on the same program), and are famous for drawing huge crowds.

The quintessential example of such a festival is the legendary Woodstock, held in August, 1969, on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York. Icons of the era, including Jimi Hendrik, Joan Baez, Ravi Shankar, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grateful Dead, and Cosby, Stills, Nash & Young took the stage, and despite intermittent rain, three fatalities (two drug overdoses, one case of a sleeping teenager run over by a tractor), and subsequent lawsuits by local farmers, Woodstock was considered a success and remains a counterculture landmark.

Of course, festivals can go very wrong. Huge crowds stirred up by music, passionate fandom, drug and alcohol use, logistical issues like inadequate facilities or aggressive security…What could go wrong?

Throw in bad weather – oppressive heat, torrential rainfall, flash floods – in what is nearly always an outdoor setting, and it’s frankly surprising that more festivals don’t end in disaster. (These are the 20 states with the worst risk of flooding.)

To compile a list of 18 festivals that did come to disastrous ends, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report on the subject published by SuperCasinoSites, an information and review site devoted to casino gaming around the world, as well as news reports in daily news publications.

Some festival disasters are relatively minor: rain and mud cause delays or cancellations. One was an outright con job. Many of those listed here were marred by fatalities – and one holds the grim distinction of having ended in the largest mass shooting by a single perpetrator in U.S. history. (It’s at the top of our list of the deadliest mass shootings since the Columbine massacre.)