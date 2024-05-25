15 Most Popular Music Festivals According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Joxd/Wikimedia Commons

From the groovin’ vibes of Woodstock to the electrifying energy of Lollapalooza, baby boomers have been the pioneers of live music festivals. From the fusion of music and fashion at Coachella to the genre-defying music of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, baby boomers continue to prove that their passion for music is limitless. Every festival experience intertwines music with other experiences. They’re not only about the connection to the music but also to humanity and nature. And then there’s the food! So while the music is the catalyst, music festivals offer a kaleidoscope of experiences that create lasting memories beyond the songs themselves. With that in mind, 24/7 Wall St. relied on the survey site yougov.com to create a definitive list of the 15 most popular music festivals according to baby boomers ranked from least most popular to most most popular.

Understanding baby boomers’ favorite music festivals provides valuable insights into boomer preferences and cultural trends. By recognizing which festivals hold sway over boomers, investors can identify potential market opportunities in an array of industries including entertainment, fashion, food, and technology. Investors wishing to align their portfolios with the values and interests of baby boomers need ways to educate themselves, and we at 24/7 Wall St. are here to help. Continue reading to see if your favorite festival made the cut.

15. Rockfest

Location : Cadott, Wisconsin

: Cadott, Wisconsin Established : 1994

: 1994 Dates : Third weekend of July annually:

: Third weekend of July annually: Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 20%

Rock Fest is a regionally popular hard rock/heavy metal music festival. The festival grounds feature 7,000 campsites, a convenience store, and plenty of concessions. Attendance in the tens of thousands, with numbers as great as 80,000! Cadott, Wisconsin, located 100 miles (177 km) east of Minneapolis, Minnesota is a village of just over 1000 residents, so 80k concert attendees wouldn’t go unnoticed. Subreddittors are enthusiastic about the festival suggesting it is well organized and relatively relaxed.

14. Beale Street Music Festival

Location : Tom Lee Park, Memphis, Tennessee

: Tom Lee Park, Memphis, Tennessee Established : 1977

: 1977 Dates : First weekend in May, annually

: First weekend in May, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 22%

The Beale Street Music Festival kicks off the festivities during the first weekend of the Memphis in May International Festival, a celebration of the city’s culture and history. The festival features a diverse lineup of artists across many different musical styles.0 Over the years, the Beale Street Music Festival has hosted many renowned artists and bands including The Stooges (2007), Aretha Franklin (2008), Patti Smith (2013), and Earth, Wind, and Fire (2023).

13. Summerfest

Location : Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Established : 1968

: 1968 Dates : Late June/Early July, annually

: Late June/Early July, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 22%

Summerfest is recognized as the world’s largest music festival by the Guinness Book of World Records. Summerfest enjoys an average of 63,000 attendees per day throughout its multi-day run. The festival is also one of the longest music events, running for 16 days (Thursday, June 20 – Saturday, July 6) in 2024. The festival grounds cover a large area along the shore of Lake Michigan, featuring multiple stages and venues for performances by a diverse range of artists across various genres. Dolly Parton was the headliner at Summerfest in 1969, followed by Sly and the Family Stone in 1970. This year’s headliners include MÖTLEY CRÜE and Kane Brown. Summerfest covers the musical bases with something for everyone!

12. South By Southwest (SXSW)

Location : Austin, Texas

: Austin, Texas Established : 1987

: 1987 Dates : Mid-March, annually

: Mid-March, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 23%

South by Southwest (SXSW) is more than a music festival, celebrating all forms of media in the arts.

Music is a major component of the festival, featuring a lineup of assorted musical styles including rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic, and country. From emerging talents to established acts, SXSW takes over downtown Austin, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of live music for several days.

11. Newport Folk Festival

Location : Newport, Rhode Island

: Newport, Rhode Island Established : 1959

: 1959 Dates : Last weekend in July, annually

: Last weekend in July, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 23%

Established in 1959, the Newport, Folk Festival has a rich history of showcasing a diverse array of folk, blues, country, bluegrass, and roots music. The festival made its mark during the 1960s with iconic performances by artists like Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. Over the years, the Newport Folk Festival has maintained its commitment to showcasing both established and emerging talent. Held in Fort Adams State Park, the event boasts a lovely waterfront venue at the mouth of Newport Harbor.

10. Coachella

Location : Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California Established : 1999

: 1999 Dates : Consecutive 3-day weekends in April

: Consecutive 3-day weekends in April Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 23%

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, commonly called Coachella, is held annually in Indio, California, over the course of two consecutive weekends in April. The festival features a diverse lineup of artists from various genres, including rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic, and more. Beyond music, Coachella incorporates elements of art installations, immersive experiences, and culinary offerings, creating a vibrant and multi-faceted cultural event.

9. Ozzfest

Location : Various

: Various Established : 1996; last held 2018

: 1996; last held 2018 Dates : Various

: Various Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 24%

Founded by the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife Sharon, Ozzfest showcased both established acts and rising stars on the heavy metal scene. Remembered for its electrifying performances, intense mosh pits, and passionate fan base, Ozzfest became a rite of passage for metalheads around the world. Last held in 2018, Ozzfest remains a benchmark of metal festivals.

8. Chicago Blues Festival

Location : Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois

: Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois Established : 1984

: 1984 Dates : Early June, annually

: Early June, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 24%

Originally held in Grant Park, The Chicago Blues Festival Is the largest free blues festival in the world. With multiple stages featuring performances by legendary artists, rising stars, and local talents, the festival showcases the breadth and depth of the blues from its Delta roots to its electrified urban incarnations. Held in Millennium Park since 2017, the Chicago Blues Festival has workshops, panel discussions, and exhibits that explore the humble beginnings and the enduring popularity of the blues.

7. Chicago Jazz Festival

Location : Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois

: Millennium Park, Chicago, Illinois Established : 1974

: 1974 Dates : Late August/Early September, annually

: Late August/Early September, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 28%

Number seven on 24/7 Wll St.’s list of the 15 most popular music festivals according to baby boomers ranked is the Chicago Jazz Festival, another boomer favorite in the Windy City. This annual festival has become one of the premier events in the jazz world, drawing top-tier performers from around the globe. The festival features a musical mix that spans the spectrum of jazz styles, from traditional to avant-garde. In addition to showcasing the luminary elites, the festival also provides a platform for emerging artists, ensuring that the legacy of jazz continues to evolve.

6. Montreal International Jazz Festival

Location : Montreal, Quebec, Canada

: Montreal, Quebec, Canada Established : 1980

: 1980 Dates : End June/Early July, annually

: End June/Early July, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 28%

The Montreal International Jazz Festival is one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of music lovers each year. Though the programming is principally jazz, it extends to include blues, world music, and funk. Performances take place across various indoor and outdoor venues, including concert halls, clubs, and open-air stages. The festival features workshops, masterclasses, and jam sessions, providing opportunities for artists and fans to connect.

5. Lollapalooza

Location : Various

: Various Established : 1991

: 1991 Dates : Annually

: Annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

Landing at number five on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular music festivals according to baby boomers ranked is Lollapalooza. Founded by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a farewell tour for his band Lollapalooza has since evolved into an annual multi-day extravaganza that takes place in cities around the world. With a focus on alternative rock in its early years, Lollapalooza now embraces a wide range of musical styles. The festival’s massive stages host performances by headliners, emerging artists, and everything in between. Lollapalooza draws hundreds of thousands of attendees who come together to celebrate the power of music.

4. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Location : Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, Louisana

: Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, Louisana Established : 1970

: 1970 Dates : April/May, annually

: April/May, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 32%

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, or Jazz Fest as the locals refer to it, celebrates the cultural heritage of New Orleans and the American South. The festival draws hundreds of thousands of attendees to the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans each spring. Jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, Cajun, zydeco, and rock are all on the menu, showcasing the musical traditions that have shaped the city. Jazz Fest also features parades, crafts booths, cultural exhibits, and food vendors serving up delicious Creole and Cajun cuisine.

3. Newport Jazz Festival

Location : Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island

: Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island Established : 1954

: 1954 Dates : August, annually

: August, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 35%

Established in 1954 by jazz impresario George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival holds the distinction of being the first-ever jazz festival, setting the stage for the proliferation of similar events worldwide. Over the years, the Newport Jazz Festival has hosted legendary musicians like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Nina Simone. The Newport Jazz Festival also offers a variety of educational workshops and panel discussions furthering its mission to preserve and promote the art form for future generations.

2. CMA Music Festival

Location : Nashville, TN

: Nashville, TN Established : 1972

: 1972 Dates : June, annually

: June, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 36%

The CMA Music Festival, the country music festival formerly known as Fan Fair, is held annually in Nashville, Tennessee. Organized by the Country Music Association (CMA), it brings together country music fans from around the world for four days of live performances and artist/fan interactions. Attracting tens of thousands of attendees each year, concerts take place across multiple venues throughout downtown Nashville, featuring performances by country music’s biggest stars as well as up-and-coming artists. In addition to the concerts, fans have the opportunity to meet their favorite artists, attend autograph sessions, and participate in fan club parties.

1. Austin City Limits Music Festival

Location : Zilker Park, Austin, Texas

: Zilker Park, Austin, Texas Established : 2002

: 2002 Dates : Consecutive 3-day weekends in October, annually

: Consecutive 3-day weekends in October, annually Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

Coming in at number one on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular music festivals according to baby boomers ranked is the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Established in 2002, the Austin City Limits Music Festival takes place over two consecutive weekends in October at Zilker Park, offering attendees a chance to experience performances across a wide range of styles. With multiple stages featuring both established headliners and emerging artists, the festival showcases the best in contemporary music in homage to Austin’s musical heritage. In addition to the music, the Austin City Limits Music Festival features local food vendors, art installations, and interactive experiences. With its relaxed vibe and commitment to showcasing top-tier talent, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is beloved not only by baby boomers but also by music lovers of all ages.

