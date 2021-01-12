COVID-19: The Latest Travel Restrictions by State

The United States is still going through an unprecedented coronavirus surge. With new daily COVID-19 cases reaching over 300,000 for the first time on Jan. 8, the federal government may soon require all international visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a plane. Many local officials are already telling potential out-of-state visitors — as well as residents — to avoid nonessential travel.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions — which have become more complex over the last few months — that are in effect in every state.

Most states have various restrictions in place for visitors as well as returning residents, including testing and quarantine requirements. Many states offer the option to show a negative COVID-19 test a few days into their stay in the state in order to avoid isolation for 10 or 14 days.

There are also a few states that have gone a step further and require all visitors to self-quarantine regardless of their test result or point of origin. Some states have imposed hefty fines for those breaking the rules.

More than half of states have lowered the maximum limit on gatherings, with a few imposing a complete ban on all indoor and outdoor meetings.

Though hotels were allowed to take reservations, following safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued on DATE, some states are now imposing new restrictions on places of accommodation. In California, for example, hotels and other forms of lodging are only allowed to accept an out-of-state reservation for nonessential travel if the reservation is for at least 14 days — in case the visitors will have to quarantine for two weeks.

Hawaii is one state that changes its travel restrictions on an almost monthly basis, depending on how the virus is spreading in the rest of the country. As of January, the Aloha State required that all visitors get tested before arrival at a specific location approved by the state. Still, visitors to Kauai must quarantine regardless of test results for at least three days.

The U.S. has now reported more than 22.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and numbers are rising in most parts of the country. Here are the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

