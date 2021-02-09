COVID-19: The Latest Travel Restrictions in Each State

COVID-19 vaccines have been available for almost two months, and millions of people — so far mostly health care workers, the elderly, and teachers — have been vaccinated. But travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic remain in place, with some states stricter than others.

The federal government now requires that all airline passengers show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before flying into the U.S. Many local officials are urging potential out-of-state visitors as well as residents to avoid nonessential travel.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions in every state.

Though a handful of states allow anyone to visit without requiring them to quarantine for any period of time, travel restrictions in many states have been updated to a more complex set of rules that apply to different people.

Many states offer visitors and returning residents the option to show a negative COVID-19 test taken a few days into their stay in the state in order to avoid a 10- or 14-day quarantine period. At least one state, New Hampshire, has lifted any quarantine requirements for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus providing at least 14 days have passed since their second dose.

There are also a few states with very strict travel restrictions, requiring all visitors to self-quarantine regardless of their test result or point of origin. Some states have imposed hefty fines on those breaking the rules.

Though hotels have been allowed throughout much of the pandemic to take reservations, following safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some states are now imposing new restrictions on places of accommodation. In California, for example, hotels and other forms of lodging are only allowed to accept an out-of-state reservation for nonessential travel if the reservation is for at least 14 days — in case the visitors will have to quarantine for two weeks.

The U.S. has now reported more than 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases. Many people are hoping to get vaccinated soon so they can travel again, but they may have to wait at least until the summer. Each state has set priorities for who can get the vaccine first, based on recommendations from the federal government — here are the COVID-19 vaccination priorities in each state.

