Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Every State

The United States is going through an unprecedented coronavirus surge. With new daily COVID-19 cases reaching over 200,000 for the first time on Dec. 3, and more than 2,000 people dying almost every day so far this month — more than 3,000 people in the U.S. died on Dec. 9, the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began — many local officials are telling residents and potential out-of-state visitors to avoid travel.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions that are in effect in every state.

Most states require visitors to self-quarantine for a period of time. Many states offer the option to show a negative test in order to avoid isolation. But with cases surging across the country, several states now require all visitors to self-quarantine regardless of their test result or point of origin.

More than half of states have lowered the maximum limit on gatherings, with a few imposing a complete ban on all indoor and outdoor meetings.

Most states have also mandated the use of face coverings, with several extending such orders several times in the last few months. In states that have not instituted a state-level mask requirement, several cities and counties within those states have mask requirements.

The U.S. has now reported more than 15.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cases are rising in most parts of the country. Here are the states where the virus is slowing and where it’s still getting worse.

