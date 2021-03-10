Only These 4 Movies in the Top 250 on IMDb Are Directed by Women

Women and people of color were rarely nominated for best director or best picture categories in the movie industry, sparking frequent criticism. This was particularly true with the Oscar. It was considered an historic breakthrough when Kathryn Bigelow won Best Director for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010. No woman has won since.

The chance for women to produce and direct movies has expanded as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Apple have each become their own studios. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the four movies directed by women in the 250 top-rated full-length feature films on online entertainment database IMDb.

Women will be nominated for top honors, almost certainly, because the rate at which the industry releases films has quickened due to this increase in the number of films produced each year by these new streaming services.

That is about the future and not the unfortunate 100 years or more of movie production and directing dominated almost exclusively by men. Here is who won the Oscar for Best Director every year since 1929.

A good measure of how few chances women have had to create high quality major motion pictures is a review of the IMDb 250 Top Rated Movies. IMDb has been a gold standard for movie and television research since it was founded in 2007. Only four of the movies on the list had female directors.

