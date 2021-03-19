This Is American's Fastest-Growing First Name

Nearly 3.5 million babies were born in the United States in 2019. Many of these babies were given names that have been among the most popular in the country for a decade, like Olivia and Liam. Others were given names that have more recently become trendy.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Social Security Administration to determine which boy and girl names are skyrocketing in popularity. We only looked at the 200 most popular boy and girl names in 2019. We ranked the names based on the change in popularity from 2015 through 2019.

Some of the names that are rising in popularity the most were given to fewer than 1,000 babies just five years ago. These include Alaia for girls and Theo for boys. As of 2019, the fastest-growing first names have more than tripled in usage.

The influence of celebrities on naming trends is noticeable. Some of the fastest-growing on our finalist list for fastest growing names have been selected by celebrities for their children in the past few years. For example, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith named their daughter Willow, a name that is in the top 20 of the fastest-growing girl names in the United States. Willow is also the name of singer Pink’s daughter.



Using the same name as someone else is common, and sometimes celebrities also have or choose the same name as other celebrities.

To identify America’s fastest-growing first name for boys and girls, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the change in popularity of names from 2015 and 2019. We only considered names in the top 200 most popular names in 2019 for boys and girls respectively. All data was obtained from the Social Security Administration, which publishes data for names with five or more occurrences. We did not account for similar spellings of same-sounding names.

This is America’s fastest-growing girl’s name:

Everleigh

> Growth between 2015 and 2019: 448.8%

> Girls named Everleigh in 2015: 475 (0.03% of all girls)

> Girls named Everleigh in 2019: 2,607 (0.07% of all girls)

> Change in popularity ranking: From 611th in 2015 to 108th in 2019

> Example: Everleigh Ray Gigandet, daughter of actor Cam Gigandet

This is America’s fastest-growing boy’s name:

Legend

> Growth between 2015 and 2019: 214.4%

> Boys named Legend in 2015: 813 (17.18% of all boys)

> Boys named Legend in 2019: 2,556 (24.80% of all boys)

> Change in popularity ranking: From 391th in 2015 to 150th in 2019

> Example: Legend Glover, son of actor Donald Glover

