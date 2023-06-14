30 Fastest Growing Girl Names in America

The popularity of names given to newborns responds to a variety of factors, and changes constantly. A look at the names that are rising in popularity can offer inspiration to any expectant parent, but also insight into major cultural and demographic shifts occurring throughout the country. (By way of illustration, these are the biggest name fads of the last 40 years.)

To determine the fastest growing girl names in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on first names from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Names were ranked based on the total change in female newborns assigned the name from 2017 to 2022. Supplemental data on names by state are also from the SSA. Origins and meanings come from the Oxford English Dictionary, Online Etymological Dictionary, and other sources.

The fastest growing names for girls are an interesting mix of the traditional and modern, including names from the Bible, nature, and pop culture. (These are the most common TV-inspired baby names in America.)

Many new parents to girls are looking to nature for naming inspiration. Names like Wrenley, Ivy, and Magnolia – among the fastest growing girl names – evoke images of beauty and tranquility found in the natural world. New parents are also looking to the past for inspiration. Vintage names like Eloise, Violet, Hazel, and Eleanor, for example, are experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

There is also a growing trend toward the overall diversity of names, with less concentration among the most popular ones. While in 1920, the 500 most popular names for girls constituted 85.8% of all newborn babies, in 2022 the 500 most popular names for boys and girls made up just 55.7% of the newborn cohort. According to “Drift as a Mechanism for Cultural Change: An Example from Baby Names,” published in the August 2003 edition of proceedings Biological Sciences, the incidence of new, unusual names spiked in the 1920s and 1960s – suggesting that Americans may look to unique names during times of social and cultural change.