The World’s Best Sour and Wild Beers

Beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and sour beers have been making a comeback as a favorite type of beer among beer lovers.

The sour taste in the beer is the result of a unique brewing process that uses wild bacteria, which gives the acidic flavor, and yeast, which gives the beer an earthy flavor. In contrast, other types of beer use controlled strains of yeast to produce more familiar flavors.

Sour beers tend to be characterized by their distinct sour, acidic or tart taste. Producers of sour beers sometimes add fruits such as raspberry or peach to create a more balanced palate between sweet and sour flavors. The alcohol levels of the beers on this list vary from 4% to just over 8%.

The country with the most entries on the list of best sour and wild beers in the world is Belgium — where sour beers were invented in the 18th century — with a total of eight different beers winning awards in various lager categories. Canada is second with five entries, followed by Brazil with three.

Though the U.S. has only one entry on the list of best sour beers, the country does have several winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world.

To compile a list of the best sour and wild beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals. We looked at the results and the awards distributed. We selected the beers that were awarded a gold medal, were declared a country winner, or won the title of the world’s best sour and wild in a few special categories. Information on alcohol by volume and international bitterness units, a gauge of beer’s bitterness, came from Untappd, a beer rating app. IBUs measure the parts per million of isohumulone found in a beer. IBU is a scale that goes from 1 to 100, with 100 being the most bitter.