25 Worst Live-Action Disney Movies of All Time

The Walt Disney Company is known for releasing countless classic movies, both live-action and animated. However, they can’t all be hits. Some are real stinkers.

To identify the worst live-action Disney movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo created an index composed of each film’s rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, as well as its Audience Score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. (Data on worldwide ticket sales came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and is adjusted for inflation.)

The IMDb scores for the films on this list range from 3 out of 10 to a high of 5.5, while the composite Rotten Tomatoes numbers sink as low as 18% out of 100 and never rise above 39%. (It isn’t just Disney that turns out bad cinema, of course. These are the 25 worst movies of all time.)

Some movies on this list had potential but didn’t work out and some were just bad ideas from the start. All the films are bad but some are so bad that they’re entertaining and have attained a sort of cult status. Others are just plain stupid and filled with plot holes, dumb jokes, and boring characters. Many come off as poorly thought-out and executed would-be cash grabs.

A number of these movies here are comedies (of sorts) from the ‘90s and early 2000s. This was the heyday of Adam Sandler, and while Sandler’s films often found massive success commercially, Disney’s attempts to emulate his style of humor often yielded far different results. Just reading brief summaries of some of the movies on our list will make you wonder what whoever greenlighted them was thinking. (Of course, Disney often hits it out of the ballpark, too. Contrast our “worst” list with the best Disney movies of all time.)