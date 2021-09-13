The 50 Biggest Disney Flops of All Time

The Walt Disney Company, popularly known as Disney, is an entertainment powerhouse. It was founded almost a century ago and was originally synonymous with animation, but diversified into live-action films, television, and theme parks.

It has created and acquired various divisions that make films, including Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, 20th Century Animation, Searchlight Pictures, and Pixar. (Here’s how every Pixar movie did at the box office.)

Disney is known for hugely successful franchises such as Avengers, Iron Man, Toy Story, and Star Wars, and for standalone hits such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Black Panther.” (For more, see the best Disney movies of all time.)

However, not everything Disney touches turns to gold, and the company has had its share of flops, too. 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the biggest Disney flops of all time by looking at 632 feature length Disney films and subtracting the worldwide domestic box office from the production budget.

Our list is headed by three films you might not have even heard of, or at least not been aware they were Disney productions. The biggest flop was “Mars Needs Moms,” a 2011 film that had a production budget of almost $132 million and made less than $48 million. Behind that is “The Alamo,” a 2004 film about a pivotal event in Texas history. Disney probably doesn’t want to remember that film because it lost almost $100 million.

Methodology

To identify the biggest all time Disney flops, 24/7 Tempo calculated the net loss of 632 feature length Disney movies in our database by subtracting the worldwide domestic box office from the production budget. Both financial figures are adjusted for inflation using historic ticket prices and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and come from movie industry data site The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. Casting information comes from IMDb.