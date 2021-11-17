Robert De Niro's Biggest Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Robert De Niro is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Born in 1943, in New York City, the actor has played major roles in several absolute classics. He’s also appeared in a lot of good movies and some that are better off forgotten.

One of the most remarkable aspects of his career is just how many films he’s appeared in and how long he’s been pumping out the hits. He got his first big roles in the 1960s and rapidly catapulted to stardom.

De Niro is known for playing mobsters in classics like “Casino,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Godfather: Part II,” but he’s also starred in movies from several other genres, including comedies, romances, psychological thrillers and historical dramas.

The man and his infamous mole are prolific on the screen. Some of these movies are bad, some are classics, and some were released to little acclaim but have grown into celebrated films over the years. He makes it onto the list of the best revenge movies of all time.

With the release of “The Irishman” in 2019. De Niro showed he was still capable of delivering a terrific starring performance. He teamed up with Martin Scorsese for their ninth feature film together. They have a further film titled “Killers of the Flower Moon” on the way. (Al Pacino is another big name that De Niro has teamed up with several times for classic movies. These are Al Pacino’s 18 best starring roles.)

Methodology

To determine the best and worst Robert De Niro movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of October 2021. All ratings were weighted equally. Only motion pictures in which Robert De Niro received billing among the top four actors on IMDb were considered.