Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, According to Data

In addition to offering classic gangster films and adventure motion pictures, Netflix regularly features first-rate movies that it has produced itself, many of which have won honors at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and elsewhere, and have both scored highly with the critics and drawn enthusiastic audiences. These add to the richness of the platform’s monthly programming.

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of early August 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on streaming availability, also current as of early August, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Martin Scorsese places two films on the list, and there are representatives of other noted directors including Quentin Tarantino, J.J. Abrams, Aaron Sorkin, Sofia Coppola, and Ron Howard.

Viewers’ thirst for American mob movies can be slaked with the acclaimed flicks “Donnie Brasco,” “The Irishman,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “The Departed.” (These are the best movies about the Mafia.)

The institution of marriage is examined in two films, “Private Life” and “Marriage Story,” and were two of the 28 films on our list that received at least a 90% Freshness score among Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Among the older films on the Netflix schedule are four from the 1970s: “Alien” and “The Jerk” from 1979, “Rocky” (1976), and “American Graffiti” (1973).

