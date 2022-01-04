Cities With the Lowest Larceny Theft Rate in America

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rape, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where such crimes are not especially common and residents are at far lower risk of being the victim of theft than the typical American.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the lowest larceny-theft rates. Cities are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

In every city on this list, larceny theft rates are a fraction of the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. The vast majority of cities on this list are in the Northeast, including 16 in Massachusetts alone and another 13 in New Jersey.

Larceny, along with burglary and vehicle theft, is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average larceny rates, in every city on this list, the overall property crime rate is also far less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state.

