States With the Highest Rate of Larceny Theft

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, in some parts of the country, Americans are at especially high risk of being the victim of theft.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest larceny-theft rates. States are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

Depending on the state, larceny-theft rates range from as low as 804 incidents per 100,000 people to as high as 2,107 per 100,000. Nationwide, the larceny-theft rate stands at 1,398 per 100,000. States with the lowest larceny-theft rates are mostly located in the Northeast, while states with the highest larceny rates are disproportionately concentrated in the South and West.

