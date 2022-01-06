The City Where Your Car Is Least Likely to Be Stolen in Every State

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.

Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as a car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle. Some experts attribute the rising rates of vehicle theft to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to vehicles sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, vehicle theft is often committed for monetary gain, and the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and left many Americans struggling financially.

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far less likely to be victims of car theft than in others. Here is a look at the 10 most stolen cars in America.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city where your car is least likely to be stolen in every state. Cities — defined as places with populations greater than 25,000 — are ranked by the number of motor vehicle thefts reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in four states, there is only one eligible city with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the city listed ranks as having the lowest motor vehicle theft rate by default only. In Hawaii, there are no qualifying cities with available crime data.

Though each of the cities on this list ranks as having the lowest motor vehicle theft rate in its respective state, vehicle theft rates in these places vary considerably, from 3 incidents per 100,000 people to 321 per 100,000. Still, in the vast majority of the cities on this list, motor vehicle theft rates are lower than the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 246 per 100,000.

Motor vehicle theft, along with larceny and burglary, is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average vehicle theft rates, in most cities on this list, the overall property crime rate is lower than the comparable statewide rate. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state.

Click here to see the city where your car is least likely to be stolen in every state

Click here to see our detailed methodology