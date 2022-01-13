States With the Most Ski Resorts

Skiing is a very popular winter sport, but some states have lots of ski resorts and some have none. The determinants are geography and climate, which translate into mountains – or at least hills – and snow.

To discover which states have the most ski resorts, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the National Ski Areas Association. Supplemental data on each state’s largest resort was gathered from Mountain Vertical.

New York claims the No. 1 spot, with 49 winter resorts. It has the right geography and climate and is one of the most populous states. It also has three major mountain ranges – the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and a portion of the Appalachians – that get plenty of snow most winters.r

Perhaps surprisingly, Michigan is No. 2, with 39 resorts, and Wisconsin ties with Colorado for No. 3, with 31 each. Neither Michigan nor Wisconsin are known for their mountains, although they do have hills and get very cold winters. Cross-country skiing is popular in both.

California and New Hampshire are tied for No. 5 with 27 resorts each. Both states are strongly associated with skiing and the fact that they have fewer ski resorts than four other states might be due in part to the fact that some of the ski areas they do have – such as California’s Mammoth and Lake Tahoe – are very big. (For skiing and more, here’s the best winter destination in every state.)

