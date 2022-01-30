25 Best Sidney Poitier Movies

Grace. Elegance. Pride. Defiance. Pioneer. Any one, or all, of these words describe the character of Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing Black actor who almost single-handedly changed America’s perception of people of color in the movies.

Before Poitier became a star, Blacks were typically depicted in subservient or inconspicuous roles in motion pictures. Poitier changed that, portraying doctors, detectives, and teachers, among other roles. He infused all of his characters with dignity, principle, and integrity. It would not be an understatement to say many of the movies the Bahamian-born actor starred or appeared in were crucial to the advancement of civil rights. (Read about Martin Luther King and the 49 other most important civil rights leaders of the 20th century.)

From his first screen appearance as an uncredited extra in 1947’s “Sepia Cinderella” through his last feature film, “The Jackal,” in 1997, Poitier appeared in some 44 films (not counting documentaries and shorts) and directed nine, including four he didn’t act in.

To determine the best of these, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of December 2021. Only films in which Sidney Poitier is listed among the top four billed actors on IMDb were considered for inclusion. (Director credits also come from IMDb.)

In 1958, Poitier became the first Black actor to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar (for his role in “The Defiant Ones”). Greater box-office success followed. His star turn in “Lilies of the Field” won him the Academy Award in 1964 for Best Actor, making him the first Black actor to win that honor.

Probably no actor had a better year in 1967 than Poitier did, with movie hits “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” All of those films sent a resounding message about racial tolerance and understanding.

Critics were fans of his work as well. Six of his films have received a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 90% or above. (These are the best movies you’ll remember if you grew up in the ‘60s.)

Poitier was well aware of his historical importance to American culture. He became a committed activist for social justice throughout his life, which ended on Jan. 7 at the age of 94.