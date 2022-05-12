Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Choosing the perfect movie to watch can be a daunting challenge, especially if you subscribe to more than one or two streaming services. With so many options, settling on the perfect film for your mood can be downright dizzying. There are plenty of truly great movies on HBO Max, however, that are definitely worth watching.

Since its founding as the pioneering pay TV channel in 1972, HBO has enjoyed a reputation as one of the best of the “premium” channels. In the pre-streaming days, simply flipping to HBO all but guaranteed that an at least halfway decent movie would be airing (possibly even one of the best movies ever made).

But times have changed, and even though HBO still airs movies, nowadays we usually tune in for its original series and take our pick from the wide selection of films on their streaming arm, HBO Max, which launched in May 2020. (Among its offerings are some of the best comedies available to stream right now.)

To determine the best movies to stream on HBO Max this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

Even though it may not have as many films in its library as Netflix, there are still a wide variety of truly great films available to stream on HBO Max, from “The Truman Show” to “The Wizard of Oz” to the first-place entry on this list – “The Shawshank Redemption.”