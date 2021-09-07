How Many Olympians Are From Your State

After a difficult year and a half, the 2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021 due to the pandemic) gave Americans something to cheer for, as over 600 athletes competed for Team USA in Tokyo.

Millions of American sports fans stayed up late or woke up early to watch Team USA athletes go for the gold. Some communities were especially excited to watch hometown heroes bringing glory not just to the country, but their city and state as well.

24/7 Tempo reviewed Team USA’s roster of Olympic athletes for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games to determine the number of Olympians from every state.

As you may expect, larger states had more representatives at the Olympics. California was by far the best represented state, with 126 athletes. Florida had 51, and Texas had 31. These states all have large populations and are relatively warm, allowing athletes to train outdoors for the Summer Games without being interrupted by snow or COVID-19-related indoors restrictions.

Though it is colder and has a smaller population, Colorado actually ranks third, with 34 athletes. This is likely due in part to the fact that the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is headquartered in Colorado Springs, and a number of competitors have relocated to the area to train.

Of the 50 states, 46 were represented by at least one athlete. Idaho, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming did not produce any athletes that made it to the 2020 Olympics. There were also a handful of athletes originally from other countries who represented Team USA, as well as one from Puerto Rico and four from Washington, D.C. — including basketball superstar Kevin Durant. Durant now has three gold medals to go with his two NBA championships, four NBA scoring titles, and MVP award. These are the most successful athletes of the 21st century.

