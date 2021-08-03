The Locations of the Last 31 Summer Olympic Games

Hosting the Olympic Games is a unique honor. Many of the world’s largest cities have lobbied for the right to host the world’s foremost sporting competition — yet only a handful are able to say that they have hosted the Olympics.

To provide a list of the locations of the last 31 Olympic Games, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the dates and locations for the modern Summer Olympic Games listed on The Library of Congress.

The first modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens, Greece — the home of the original competition, which dates back centuries. It is one of just 23 different cities to host the Summer Games, most of which are in Europe. Five have taken place in North America, four have been in Asia, two were in Australia, and just one has gone to a South American city.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the 2020 games. Though it might seem a bit odd to see the Tokyo 2020 logo in the background of an event taking place in 2021, organizers have had to contend with challenging circumstances before. Previous Olympics have been postponed by war or terrorist attacks, and shaken up by international politics.

The Olympics are ultimately about unity, providing a reason for a country to all rally together to support the athletes representing their home nation.

