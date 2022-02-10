Famous People Born on Major Holidays

“Born on the Fourth of July” is the title of Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic’s autobiography, as well as Oliver Stone’s film adaptation of the book, starring Tom Cruise. Of course Ron Kovic isn’t the only famous American born on Independence Day. President Calvin Coolidge and advice columnist Ann Landers were, too (along with others as diverse as Bill Withers, Geraldo Rivera, George Steinbrenner, and Gina Lolabrigida).

24/7 Tempo has consulted numerous websites, including AP News, Famous Birthdays, Born Today, and Wikipedia to create a list of famous people born on major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Valentine’s Day, Leap Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Labor Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

The youngest names on our list are gymnast Gabby Douglas, born on Christmas Day in 1995, and musician Post Malone, born on Independence Day in 1995. The oldest names are scientist Isaac Newton, born in 1642 on Christmas Day, and author Nathaniel Hawthorne, another Independence Day baby, born in 1804. (This is the most famous person the same age as you.)

In between are names such as Salma Hayek and Keanu Reeves, hard-working actors both born on Labor Day. (These are the 25 biggest Keanu Reeves movies ranked worst to best.)

Spare a thought, though, for actor Dennis Farina and musician Ja Rule, both born on a Leap Day. People born on February 29 are known as leaplings and get to celebrate on February 28 or March 1 instead of their actual birthday three out of four years.