These Celebrities Are Celebrating a Birthday Today

Today’s birthdays include one of Donald Trump’s ex-wives, the daughter of one of the most famous rock stars in history, and one of the best known British actors in the world. The list also has a standout NBA player.

The oldest person celebrating a birthday today is 80. The youngest is 13.

Two of the people born on this date are from the UK, another is from Hawaii, and another from Salt Lake City.

Click here to see which celebrities are celebrating today.