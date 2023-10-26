Halloween Babies: 36 Famous People Sharing Their Birthday with the Spooky Holiday Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Halloween has become a truly global phenomenon, and is marked by parties and parades around the world. One theory holds that many Halloween traditions derived from Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain. For some people, Oct. 31 means a lot more than trick-or-treating and jack-o’-lanterns – it’s their birthday.

Using IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and other sources, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 36 celebrities – from actors and professional athletes to royalty – who were born on Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31 every year.

Christopher Columbus’s early life is obscure, but scholars believe he was born in Genoa between Aug. 25 and Oct. 31, 1451, earning him a place on our list. To some he was a heroic explorer and navigator, and the “discoverer” of America; to others he was a brutal exploiter whose actions resulted in the decimation of indigenous peoples. A less controversial explorer and navigator, astronaut Michael Collins, was also born on Halloween – some 480 years later, in 1931.

Actor Stephen Rea, who’s known for his serious and sorrowful face, was a Halloween baby. So was actor John Candy, who was known for his goofiness. “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson was born on October 31, 1961. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. arrived the same day.

Our list includes two hip-hop musicians who were born a year apart. Adam Horovitz was born on Oct., 1966. Better known as Ad-Rock or King Ad-Rock, he was a member of the Beastie Boys. Robert Matthew Van Winkle, known professionally as Vanilla Ice, was born a year later. His megahit “Ice Ice Baby” was based on “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie. (Here are some other famous people born on major holidays.)

> Born in: 1795

> Known for being a(n): Poet

> Born in: 1925

> Known for being a(n): Actress, (“In the Heat of the Night”)

> Born in: 1930

> Known for being a(n): Astronaut

> Born in: 1931

> Known for being a(n): Journalist

> Born in: 1939

> Known for being a(n): Actor

> Born in: 1942

> Known for being a(n): Actor and conductor

> Born in: 1946

> Known for being a(n): Actor

> Born in: 1947

> Known for being a(n): Actress

> Born in: 1950

> Known for being a(n): Journalist

> Born in: 1950

> Known for being a(n): Actor

> Born in: 1950

> Known for being a(n): Architect

> Born in: 1951

> Known for being a(n): College football coach

> Born in: 1959

> Known for being a(n): Writer

> Born in: 1961

> Known for being a(n): Film director

> Born in: 1961

> Known for being a(n): Musician

> Born in: 1963

> Known for being a(n): Comedian, actor

> Born in: 1963

> Known for being a(n): Actor

> Born in: 1964

> Known for being a(n): Retired soccer player and manager

> Born in: 1966

> Known for being a(n): Musician

> Born in: 1967

> Known for being a(n): Rapper / TV personality

> Born in: 1967

> Known for being a(n): Musician

> Born in: 1974

> Known for being a(n): Filmmaker

> Born in: 1981

> Known for being a(n): Former baseball player

> Born in: 1982

> Known for being a(n): Actor

> Born in: 1992

> Known for being a(n): Actress

> Born in: 1993

> Known for being a(n): Actress

> Born in: 1997

> Known for being a(n): Soccer player

> Born in: 1997

> Known for being a(n): Actress

> Born in: 1997

> Known for being a(n): Actress

> Born in: 2000

> Known for being a(n): Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s daughter, singer

> Born in: 2005

> Known for being a(n): Heir to the Spanish throne