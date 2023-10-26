Special Report

Halloween Babies: 36 Famous People Sharing Their Birthday with the Spooky Holiday

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Sarah Burns
Published:

Halloween has become a truly global phenomenon, and is marked by parties and parades around the world. One theory holds that many Halloween traditions derived from Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain. For some people, Oct. 31 means a lot more than trick-or-treating and jack-o’-lanterns – it’s their birthday. 

Using IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and other sources, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 36 celebrities – from actors and professional athletes to royalty – who were born on Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31 every year.  

Christopher Columbus’s early life is obscure, but scholars believe he was born in Genoa between Aug. 25 and Oct. 31, 1451, earning him a place on our list. To some he was a heroic explorer and navigator, and the “discoverer” of America; to others he was a brutal exploiter whose actions resulted in the decimation of indigenous peoples. A less controversial explorer and navigator, astronaut Michael Collins, was also born on Halloween – some 480 years later, in 1931. 

Actor Stephen Rea, who’s known for his serious and sorrowful face, was a Halloween baby. So was actor John Candy, who was known for his goofiness. “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson was born on October 31, 1961. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. arrived the same day. 

Our list includes two hip-hop musicians who were born a year apart. Adam Horovitz was born on Oct., 1966. Better known as Ad-Rock or King Ad-Rock, he was a member of the Beastie Boys. Robert Matthew Van Winkle, known professionally as Vanilla Ice, was born a year later. His megahit “Ice Ice Baby” was based on “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie. (Here are some other famous people born on major holidays.)

Christopher Columbus by Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar
Christopher Columbus (CC BY 2.0) by Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar

Christopher Columbus
> Born in: 1451
> Known for being a(n): Explorer

Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images News via Getty Images

John Keats
> Born in: 1795
> Known for being a(n): Poet

ALSO READ: Famous People Born on Major Holidays

Juliette Gordon Low by David
Juliette Gordon Low (CC BY 2.0) by David

Juliette Gordon Low
> Born in: 1860
> Known for being a(n): Founder of Girl Scouts USA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lee Grant
> Born in: 1925
> Known for being a(n): Actress, (“In the Heat of the Night”)

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Michael Collins
> Born in: 1930
> Known for being a(n): Astronaut

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Dan Rather
> Born in: 1931
> Known for being a(n): Journalist

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Moviepix via Getty Images

Ron Rifkin
> Born in: 1939
> Known for being a(n): Actor

ALSO READ: Most Played Halloween Songs of All Time

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

David Allen Ogden Stiers
> Born in: 1942
> Known for being a(n): Actor and conductor

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Stephen Rea
> Born in: 1946
> Known for being a(n): Actor

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Deidre Hall
> Born in: 1947
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Jane Pauley
> Born in: 1950
> Known for being a(n): Journalist

Source: George Rose / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

John Candy
> Born in: 1950
> Known for being a(n): Actor

24/7 Wall St.
Most Popular Halloween Costume in Every State

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Zaha Hadid
> Born in: 1950
> Known for being a(n): Architect

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Nick Saban
> Born in: 1951
> Known for being a(n): College football coach

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Neal Stephenson
> Born in: 1959
> Known for being a(n): Writer

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Peter Jackson
> Born in: 1961
> Known for being a(n): Film director

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Larry Mullen Jr.
> Born in: 1961
> Known for being a(n): Musician

24/7 Wall St.
The Most Famous Person the Same Age as You

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Rob Schneider
> Born in: 1963
> Known for being a(n): Comedian, actor

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney
> Born in: 1963
> Known for being a(n): Actor

Fred McGriff by Wknight94
Fred McGriff (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Wknight94

Fred McGiff
> Born in: 1963
> Known for being a(n): Former baseball player

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Marco van Basten
> Born in: 1964
> Known for being a(n): Retired soccer player and manager

Source: Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Adam Horovitz
> Born in: 1966
> Known for being a(n): Musician

24/7 Wall St.
How Many People Are Still Alive From the Year You Were Born

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Vanilla Ice
> Born in: 1967
> Known for being a(n): Rapper / TV personality

Source: Scott Gries / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Adam Schlesinger
> Born in: 1967
> Known for being a(n): Musician

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Ruben Fleischer
> Born in: 1974
> Known for being a(n): Filmmaker

Piper Perabo by vagueonthehow
Piper Perabo (CC BY 2.0) by vagueonthehow

Piper Perabo
> Born in: 1976
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Frank Iero by Dyllan
Frank Iero (CC BY 2.0) by Dyllan

Frank Iero
> Born in: 1981
> Known for being a(n): Musician

ALSO READ: Most Played Halloween Songs of All Time

Source: Rick Yeatts / Getty Images

Mike Napoli
> Born in: 1981
> Known for being a(n): Former baseball player

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Justin Chatwin
> Born in: 1982
> Known for being a(n): Actor

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Vanessa Marano
> Born in: 1992
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Letitia Wright
> Born in: 1993
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford
> Born in: 1997
> Known for being a(n): Soccer player

24/7 Wall St.
Famous People Born on Major Holidays

Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Holly Taylor
> Born in: 1997
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sydney Park
> Born in: 1997
> Known for being a(n): Actress

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Willow Smith
> Born in: 2000
> Known for being a(n): Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s daughter, singer

Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Leonor, Princess of Asturias
> Born in: 2005
> Known for being a(n): Heir to the Spanish throne

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, All Hallows Eve, birthday, celebrity, Christopher Columbus, Halloween, holiday, Samhain, People

Editors' Picks

Most Famous Cowboys of All Time

30 Most Famous Identical Twins of All Time

50 of America's Greatest War Heroes

Most Famous Identical Twins of All Time