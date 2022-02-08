Best Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

Every month Netflix adds some movies to its roster and loses some, so the overall menu changes regularly. As usual with this top-flight streaming service, there’s something to suit every taste and every age bracket in the current lineup – for everybody, in fact.

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this February, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

The No. 1 movie is “The Dark Knight” from 2008. This is the second installment of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and a sequel to 2005’s “Batman Begins.” It stars Christian Bale in the title role and Heath Ledger as the Joker. Tragically Ledger, who delivered an unforgettable performance, died the year “The Dark Knight” was released. (Here are 20 movie and tv stars who died far too young.)

In the No. 2 slot is another franchise film – “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” from 1991, directed by James Cameron, who also co-wrote the script. In this sequel to the 1984 movie “The Terminator,” Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a reprogrammed Terminator sent back in time to protect the future leader of the human resistance against the artificial intelligence Skynet. It features what was groundbreaking computer-generated imagery more than 30 years ago and still looks amazing. (Here are the 25 best movie sequels of all time.)

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on Netflix this month

Elsewhere on the list, you’ll find everything from classic musicals like “My Fair Lady” (1964) to landmark horror films like “The Exorcist” (1973) to action-filled spy fare like “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007).