The 25 Best Humphrey Bogart Movies

During Hollywood’s Golden Age, few actors were bigger than Humphrey Bogart. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Bogart starred or appeared in some 76 feature films, of which 24 had a score of 90% or above from the critics. In 1968, he was named the No. 1 man on the American Film Institute’s list of greatest screen legends of the past 100 years.

To determine the best Humphrey Bogart movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of September 2022. Only films in which Humphrey Bogart is listed among the top four billed actors on IMDb were considered for inclusion. (Director credits come from IMDb.)

Bogart’s drawn face and tired eyes seemed to reflect a world worn down by the Depression and war. His famous speech impediment only accentuated his downtrodden appeal. The studios cooked up a story that claimed Bogart sustained a scar on his mouth during an altercation with a German prisoner during World War I while he served in the Navy. (It was more likely the result of a childhood incident.)

Bogart came from New York City, like such other Hollywood tough guys of the 1930s and ‘40s as James Cagney and George Raft. Like those actors, he played gangsters in movies produced by Warner Bros. But he also portrayed crusading district attorneys, cynical private detectives, and down-on-their luck wanderers. (These are considered the best gangster movies of all time.)

A contract player in Hollywood in the 1930s, he became a star in the 1936 film “The Petrified Forest.” His performances in “High Sierra” and “The Maltese Falcon” in 1941 and in “Casablanca” the following year put him at the apex of the movie industry, where he stayed throughout the 1940s. (“Casablanca” is considered one of the greatest war movies ever made.)

Bogart benefited from collaborations with directors Raoul Walsh and Michael Curtiz, but his pairing with John Huston significantly boosted his career. Huston directed Bogart in “Key Largo,” “The Treasure of Sierra Madre, “The Maltese Falcon, and “The African Queen.” Bogart won his sole Academy Award for his performance in the last of these. (Huston was a member of one of Hollywood’s most famous dynasties.)

Bogart’s movies got a renewed boost in the 1960s and 1970s as his cynical persona resonated with college students disillusioned by the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, and he remains a cinematic icon to this day.