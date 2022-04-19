Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

Since the pandemic hit, streaming movies has been an amazing alternative to venturing out into the movie theaters. Sitting down on your own couch, bed, or chair and popping on a movie you can pause and play at your own pace is a luxury ready at our disposal at nearly all times of the day, all around us. And with so many streaming services available, there are countless options to choose from. (These are America’s best and worst streaming services.)

Hulu is just one example of the top-tier streaming platforms. It offers about 2,500 films to current subscribers through multiple subscription options, and even the most basic price-per-month offers a wide array of movies for audiences to binge through on any given day. But how many of them can cut the mustard, and how many are just forgettable? (Beware of the worst movies of all time.)

To determine the best movies to watch on Hulu this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month