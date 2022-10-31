The 50 Best Movies to Stream on Hulu Right Now

With Hulu’s ever-expanding library of films, it can be hard to pick the good from the bad. That’s why, to determine the best movies to stream on Hulu right now, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of September 2022, weighting all ratings equally.

We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes that are currently streaming on Hulu. (Documentaries were not considered.) Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

With the MLB playoffs heating up, now might be the time to revisit the 2011 classic “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt. Relive the story of Billy Beane bringing the Oakland A’s to glory using a completely new approach to baseball. This is just one of the many great sports films available on Hulu.

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit? Hulu plus has you covered with hits like “Ghostbusters” and “Predator.” Want to try something off the beaten path? Check out the 2010 film “Let Me In” starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a young vampire who befriends a troubled boy who’s clueless as to her true nature. (Here are the best halloween movies of all time.)

Who doesn’t love Tom Hanks? Hulu features his iconic performances in both “Castaway” and “Big.” Both of these movies won a slew of awards when they were released and were big commercial successes, making them rare examples of movies that were successes both with the critics and at the box office. (Here’s a list of blockbuster hits that are actually critically acclaimed.)