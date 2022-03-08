Best Movies to Stream On Netflix This Month

Every month Netflix adds some movies to its roster and loses some, so the overall menu of available films changes regularly. As usual with this top-flight streaming service, there’s something to suit every taste and every age bracket in the current lineup — for everybody, in fact.

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and audience and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, a movie and TV review aggregator. All ratings are as of February 2022 and were weighted equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either site and ruled out documentaries. Data on current streaming availability is from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.

The No. 1 movie is the ever-popular 1994 prison drama “The Shawshank Redemption” based on the 1982 Stephen King novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.” It stars Tim Robbins as a banker sentenced to life for a murder he didn’t commit and Morgan Freeman as fellow prisoner Ellis “Red” Redding, whom he befriends. It has an IMDb user rating of 9.3/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 98%, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score 91%.

At No. 2 is “The Dark Knight” from 2008. The second installment of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and a sequel to 2005’s “Batman Begins” stars Christian Bale in the title role and Heath Ledger as the Joker. Tragically, Ledger, who delivered an unforgettable performance, died the year “The Dark Knight” was released. (Here are 20 movie and tv stars who died far too young.)

Elsewhere on the list, you’ll find everything from classic musicals like “My Fair Lady” (1964) to action-filled spy fare like “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007) to landmark horror films like “The Exorcist” (1973) . (Here are the 50 best horror movies of all time.)

