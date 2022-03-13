The Most Trusted Trucks of All Time

It is no secret that pickup trucks are popular in the United States, but how popular? Well, last year alone, U.S. consumers purchased nearly 1.83 million new Ford F-Series, Ram, or Chevrolet Silverado trucks, according to GoodCarBadCar figures. These massive workhorse vehicles can be seen rolling down American streets, from New York City to Laredo, Texas. (These are America’s most popular pickup trucks.)

One of the reasons for their popularity is that these three nameplates routinely rank among the most trusted light and heavy-duty trucks in America. According to J.D. Power and Associates, the 2020 Ford F-250, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, and the 2012 Ram 1500 are among the most reliable trucks on the road based on surveys of verified new-vehicle owners dating back to 2006.

To determine the most trusted trucks of all time, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the J.D. Power and Associates’ 2021 quality large light duty pickup awards report and ranked light and heavy-duty trucks by their quality and reliability scores for the 2021 model year. Ties were broken by their overall rating, driving experience, and resale scores, also from J.D. Power.

Other trucks that have received high marks from new-vehicle owners include the GMC Sierra (essentially a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Silverado) and the Toyota Tundra, the only full-size pickup truck that is made in Texas. (Find out if any of these are among the longest lasting cars on the road.)

The Ford F-Series includes the massively popular F-150 as well as six types of larger super-duty trucks built on larger chassis and suspension components. Ford is not the only one offering larger versions of smaller trucks. The Michigan subsidiary of Amsterdam-based Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) and General Motors, which produces the Chevrolet Silverado, also offer larger versions of their popular full-size pickups.

Click here to see the most trusted trucks of all time