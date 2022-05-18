This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode Island.

The seven-day average of cases nationwide is over 90,000, a 60% increase from two weeks ago, though the case count is likely considerably higher than it appears. With less interest from the public and many people now using at-home testing kits, cases are severely undercounted, experts warn.

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of May 14. (This is the city in every state where covid-19 is growing the fastest.)

The five most dangerous states for COVID-19 remained largely the same, with Vermont dropping out of the top five in favor of Maine. Rhode Island reported an average of 708.3 daily cases in the past seven days, an 83% increase from two weeks ago. On a per capita basis, the state reported 67 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days – the most of any state.

Mississippi, which ranked as the least dangerous state two weeks ago, reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases, though it remained among the least dangerous states for COVID-19. Cases in the state averaged 279.7 a day, or 9.4 per 100,000 people, in the past seven days – the 11th lowest among states. Still, cases spiked 224% from two weeks ago.

Montana is currently the least dangerous state for COVID-19 with a reported average of only 30 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 2.8 cases per 100,000 – the fewest. Cases in the state dropped nearly 50% in the past two weeks – the largest decline.