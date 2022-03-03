This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.

Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the death toll in the United States has risen significantly. In the past seven days alone, nearly 13,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported across the 50 states. But as the numbers of new cases have been declining nationwide, so should the numbers of new deaths. (Find out also how COVID fatality rates compare with other deadly diseases.)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. ranked states by the average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of Feb. 28.

Currently, Maine ranks as the deadliest state for the virus, with an average of daily deaths of nearly 23 over the past seven days, or 1.7 deaths per 100,000 people. Deaths have also been increasing in the state, and the average of new daily deaths is 238% higher than it was 14 days ago.

This compares to Rhode Island, which reported an average of 1.7 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.16 per 100,000 people. Average daily deaths in the state declined by 70% compared to 14 days ago.

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 deaths rates over the past week include West Virginia, Arizona, Missouri, and Alabama. Like Maine, average new deaths in these states have also increased over the past seven days. Still, encouragingly, the average number of daily deaths has fallen in 35 states and remained unchanged in two. It is often said that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging the trend of new cases. (These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.)

