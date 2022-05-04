This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than others. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is Nevada.

On the other hand, unlike total cases, which have been increasing, deaths from COVID-19 have been declining – dropping 29% in the past two weeks to an average of 0.1 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to The New York Times.

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of April 30. South Carolina did not report cases on that day and was excluded.

Nevada remains the deadliest state for the virus, with an average of 42 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 1.4 deaths per 100,000 people. However, deaths have declined in the state, dropping nearly 20% from 14 days ago. This was far from being the case in the second deadliest state, Montana, where deaths surged 820% from two weeks ago. (Here’s how COVID fatality rates compare with those for other deadly diseases.)

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include Kentucky, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

While cases have declined in only five states, the average number of daily deaths has fallen in 31 states and increased in 15, with no change reported in three states. Maine reported a 93% decline in deaths from two weeks ago, the highest. As a result, the state moved from ranking third deadliest two weeks ago to sixth least deadly as of the end of April. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021.)