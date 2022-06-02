This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million people in the United States, with about 5,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is Kansas.

Unlike total cases, which have been generally increasing since the beginning of April, deaths from COVID-19 have been declining since February. Still, in the past two weeks, the fatality rate has stabilized, with an average of 0.09 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to The New York Times. (These are the countries where the most people have died from COVID-19.)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven-day period per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of May 31. Alaska, Missouri, and Wyoming have yet to update recent COVID-19-related death data and were excluded.

After ranking as the deadliest state for COVID-19 throughout April, Kentucky dropped to No. 12, with Kansas now occupying the top spot. Kansas reported an average of 19.6 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.67 deaths per 100,000 people – the most of any state. Deaths there rose 372% in the past two weeks, the second highest increase among states.

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include New Mexico, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. It was Utah, however, at No. 31, that reported the highest increase in deaths over the past two weeks, at 1,100%.

Still, deaths declined in most states. The average number of daily deaths has fallen in 27 states and increased in 19, with one state reporting no change. Oklahoma reported a 97% decline in deaths from two weeks ago, the highest decline, and Colorado reported a 75% drop, the second highest decrease. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021.)