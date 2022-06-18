This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina.

Daily deaths from COVID-19 have been declining since February, but were largely flat over the past 14 days. There were an average of 0.09 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to the CDC. (These are the countries where the most people have died from COVID-19.)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven-day period per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of June 14. Alaska, Ohio, and South Dakota were excluded due to insufficient data.

North Carolina, which ranked as one the least deadly states two weeks ago, jumped in ranking all the way to the No. 1 spot. The state reported an average of 62 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.6 deaths per 100,000 people – the most of any state. Deaths there rose over 3,200% in the past two weeks, the highest increase among states.

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include New Mexico, Nebraska, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Kansas, ranked as the deadliest state for COVID-19 two weeks ago, dropped all the way to the bottom to become the least deadly state. After reporting a decline in deaths of nearly 98% in the past 14 days, the state reported an average of 0.4 daily deaths in the past seven days, or 0.01 deaths per 100,000 people – the fewest. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021.)