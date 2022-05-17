This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 Right Now

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million people in the United States. As of yesterday, the COVID-19 pandemic had killed 997,083 people in the U.S., with about 5,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – but some states are deadlier than others. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is Kentucky.

Unlike total cases, which have been increasing, deaths from COVID-19 have been declining since February – dropping 3% in the past two weeks to an average of 0.09 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to The New York Times. (These are the countries where the most people have died from COVID-19.)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of May 14.

After ranking as the deadliest state for COVID-19 throughout April, Nevada dropped to No. 27, with Kentucky now occupying the top spot. Kentucky reported an average of 21.1 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.47 deaths per 100,000 people – the most of any state. Deaths rose 10% in the past two weeks, the second highest increase among states.

Click here to see the deadliest states for COVID-19 this month

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include New Mexico, Maine, Alaska, and Kansas. Maine also reported the highest increase in deaths over the past two weeks, at 600%.Still, deaths declined in most states. The average number of daily deaths has fallen in 28 states and increased in 20, with two states not reporting. Montana reported a 96% decline in deaths from two weeks ago, the highest decline, with Nevada close behind with a 94% drop. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021.)